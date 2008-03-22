Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 22, 2008
1. Blake LivelyLively took a stylish stroll in New York in a chunky sweater, skinny jeans and oxford heels. The Gossip Girl had her hands full juggling a phone, energy booster packets, water and her pup, but she managed to keep a tight grip on her studded Burberry bag.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Flawless, Glowing Skin Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Sweater:redoute.comPants:americanapparel.netBags:macys.comShoes:rampage.com
-
March 22, 2008
2. Jessica BielBiel added Loeffler Randall boots and a Chloe bag to her skinny jeans and Juicy Couture cardigan.
-
March 22, 2008
3. Reese WitherspoonReese Witherspoon
-
March 22, 2008
4. Nicole KidmanNicole Kidman
-
March 22, 2008
5. Ashlee SimpsonThe songbird wore Ray-Ban sunglasses (she switched between red and black!), Chanel pearls, a Dolce & Gabbana bag and YSL sandals while out and about in L.A.
March 22, 20081 of 5
Blake Lively
Lively took a stylish stroll in New York in a chunky sweater, skinny jeans and oxford heels. The Gossip Girl had her hands full juggling a phone, energy booster packets, water and her pup, but she managed to keep a tight grip on her studded Burberry bag.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Flawless, Glowing Skin Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Sweater:redoute.comPants:americanapparel.netBags:macys.comShoes:rampage.com
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Flawless, Glowing Skin Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Sweater:redoute.comPants:americanapparel.netBags:macys.comShoes:rampage.com
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM