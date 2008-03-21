Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 21, 2008
1. Nicole RichieRichie proved she doesn’t skip a stylish beat when she arrived at Prada’s presentation of the short film Trembled Blossoms. The new mom showed off her post-baby curves in a black Miu Miu dress and mile-high Louboutins.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Flawless, Glowing Skin Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:net-a-porter.comSandals:urbanoutfitters.comBag:delias.com
-
March 21, 2008
2. Nicky HiltonHilton added studded Christian Louboutin mary janes to her little white dress.
-
March 21, 2008
3. Angie HarmonAngie Harmon
-
March 21, 2008
4. Ginnifer GoodwinGinnifer Goodwin
-
March 21, 2008
5. Lucy LiuLucy Liu
March 21, 20081 of 5
Nicole Richie
Richie proved she doesn’t skip a stylish beat when she arrived at Prada’s presentation of the short film Trembled Blossoms. The new mom showed off her post-baby curves in a black Miu Miu dress and mile-high Louboutins.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Flawless, Glowing Skin Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:net-a-porter.comSandals:urbanoutfitters.comBag:delias.com
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Flawless, Glowing Skin Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:net-a-porter.comSandals:urbanoutfitters.comBag:delias.com
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM