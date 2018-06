Bosworth took a subtle approach to flashy Las Vegas style and arrived at the ShoWest awards ceremony in a sheer number with patent-leather pumps. The actress was on hand to accept the Best Ensemble Award with fellow cast members from her latest film, 21.TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Grecian Goddess Hair Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Top: nordstrom.com Skirt: lizclaiborne.com Shoes: zappos.com Clutch: stevemadden.com