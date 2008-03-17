Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
March 17, 2008
1. Kate BosworthBosworth took a subtle approach to flashy Las Vegas style and arrived at the ShoWest awards ceremony in a sheer number with patent-leather pumps. The actress was on hand to accept the Best Ensemble Award with fellow cast members from her latest film, 21.
2. Kate BeckinsaleKate Beckinsale
3. Christina RicciChristina Ricci
4. Anne HathawayHathaway completed her look with Cartier jewels.
5. Sarah Jessica ParkerParker dressed up her flirty minidress with Mikimoto pearls, an Itay Malkin bracelet, a Fred Leighton ring and Sergio Rossi shoes.
