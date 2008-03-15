Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 15, 2008
1. Sienna MillerMiller struck a stylish chord in West Hollywood in a little black dress with a casual jacket, David Yurman rings, and Thomas Wylde booties. The actress wore the mix-and-match look for a night out at Villa Lounge.
-
March 15, 2008
2. Rachel BilsonBilson payed homage to Marilyn Monroe with a Harlow shirt; she accessorized with her signature red Ray-Bans.
-
March 15, 2008
3. Charlize TheronCharlize Theron
-
March 15, 2008
4. Cameron DiazCameron Diaz
-
March 15, 2008
5. Nicky HiltonNicky Hilton
March 15, 20081 of 5
