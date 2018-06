Miller struck a stylish chord in West Hollywood in a little black dress with a casual jacket, David Yurman rings, and Thomas Wylde booties. The actress wore the mix-and-match look for a night out at Villa Lounge.TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Blended Lipstick Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress: pinkmascara.com Jacket: coldwatercreek.com Boots: stevemadden.com