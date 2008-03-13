Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
March 13, 2008
1. Charlize TheronTheron went for the gold at the New York premiere of her latest film Sleepwalking. The Oscar winner shimmered in a fringed Dior dress and Jimmy Choo shoes.
March 13, 2008
2. Nicky HiltonHilton wore a dress from her new line Nicholai during L.A. Fashion Week.
March 13, 2008
3. America FerreraThe Ugly Betty star wore Rodo shoes and Neil Lane jewelry with the belted sheath.
March 13, 2008
4. Lauren ConradThe actress debuted her new line at L.A. fashion week wearing one of her own creations.
March 13, 2008
5. Anne HathawayCartier jewelry finished Hathaway’s glitzy one-shoulder mini.
