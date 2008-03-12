Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 12, 2008
1. Angie HarmonHarmon was lovely in lace at the Alliance for Children's Rights awards dinner in Beverly Hills. The Women's Murder Club star accessorized her Georges Chakra dress with Autore jewelry and a Mary Norton bag.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Shiny Hair Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:bluefly.comShoes:stevemadden.com
-
March 12, 2008
2. January JonesJanuary Jones
-
March 12, 2008
3. MadonnaMadonna added sparkle to her sheer Chanel dress with Loree Rodkin diamonds.
-
March 12, 2008
4. Catherine Zeta-JonesZeta-Jones complemented her Zac Posen skirt with a shirt and accessories from Dolce & Gabbana.
-
March 12, 2008
5. Chloe SevignySevigny topped off a Miu Miu skirt and boots with a vintage shirt and a Ralph Lauren sweater.
March 12, 20081 of 5
Angie Harmon
Harmon was lovely in lace at the Alliance for Children's Rights awards dinner in Beverly Hills. The Women's Murder Club star accessorized her Georges Chakra dress with Autore jewelry and a Mary Norton bag.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Shiny Hair Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:bluefly.comShoes:stevemadden.com
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Shiny Hair Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:bluefly.comShoes:stevemadden.com
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM