Zeta-Jones turned heads at a Sydney, Australia press event for her latest film Death Defying Acts in a bright sweetheart neckline dress from Roberto Cavalli. The actress wore Jimmy Choo heels with the look.TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Pink Lipstick and Blush Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress: neimanmarcus.com Shoes: saksfifthavenue.com