Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 9, 2008
1. Kate BosworthBosworth was set for spring stateside in a trendy bright blue tunic dress, shades and simple sandals. The actress is currently in Australia.
-
March 9, 2008
2. Catherine Zeta-JonesThe actress wore a bright Gucci coat over a belted Oscar de la Renta dress with Brian Atwood heels.
-
March 9, 2008
3. Rachel BilsonBilson’s standout accessories, including Ray-Ban shades, studded Christian Louboutin heels and a Fendi bag, added flash to her dark outfit.
-
March 9, 2008
4. Vanessa WilliamsVanessa Williams
-
March 9, 2008
5. Heidi KlumHeidi Klum
March 9, 20081 of 5
Kate Bosworth
Bosworth was set for spring stateside in a trendy bright blue tunic dress, shades and simple sandals. The actress is currently in Australia.
