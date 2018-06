Heigl went for a boho chic look in an embroidered tunic from Juicy Couture. Accessories like a woven belt, bold bag and Loeffler Randall boots kept the look casual and fun.TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Shimmer-Rimmed Smoky Eyes Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress: activeendeavors.com Belt: bluefly.com Bag: tobi.com Boots: bluefly.com