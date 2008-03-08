Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 8, 2008
1. Katherine HeiglHeigl went for a boho chic look in an embroidered tunic from Juicy Couture. Accessories like a woven belt, bold bag and Loeffler Randall boots kept the look casual and fun.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Shimmer-Rimmed Smoky Eyes Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:activeendeavors.comBelt:bluefly.comBag:tobi.comBoots:bluefly.com
-
March 8, 2008
2. Amy AdamsAmy Adams
-
March 8, 2008
3. Jessica AlbaJessica Alba
-
March 8, 2008
4. Becki NewtonBecki Newton
-
March 8, 2008
5. Kate HudsonKate Hudson
March 8, 20081 of 5
Katherine Heigl
Heigl went for a boho chic look in an embroidered tunic from Juicy Couture. Accessories like a woven belt, bold bag and Loeffler Randall boots kept the look casual and fun.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Shimmer-Rimmed Smoky Eyes Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:activeendeavors.comBelt:bluefly.comBag:tobi.comBoots:bluefly.com
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Shimmer-Rimmed Smoky Eyes Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:activeendeavors.comBelt:bluefly.comBag:tobi.comBoots:bluefly.com
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM