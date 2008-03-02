Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 2, 2008
1. Mary-Kate OlsenOlsen dashed into her Paris hotel after the Chanel fashion show in a smashing studded Givenchy topper. She paired it with bright shades, Balenciaga booties and a quilted Chanel bag.
-
March 2, 2008
2. Rachel BilsonBilson accessorized with Ray-Ban shades and a bright Chanel bag while traveling through the airport.
-
March 2, 2008
3. Ashley OlsenOlsen chose a Chanel sweater and clutch to attend the legendary brand's Paris fashion show. She finished the look with YSL shoes and leather leggings from her line The Row.
-
March 2, 2008
4. Ashlee SimpsonSimpson paired a Vena Cava top with sleek J Brand jeans and leather boots.
-
March 2, 2008
5. Katherine HeiglKatherine Heigl
March 2, 20081 of 5
