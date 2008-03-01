Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 1, 2008
1. Christina RicciRicci proved she knows how to spot a bargain by topping her look with a plaid jacket from Forever 21. The actress, who appeared on MTV’s TRL to promote her new movie Penelope, also wore AG jeans, Giuseppe Zanotti heels, a Van Cleef necklace, and a Givenchy Bag.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Sparkling Headbands Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Jacket:urbanoutfitters.comJeans:zappos.comShoes:jildorshoes.comBag:sigridolsen.com
-
March 1, 2008
2. Kate HudsonKate Hudson
-
March 1, 2008
3. Camilla BelleCamilla Belle
-
March 1, 2008
4. Katherine HeiglKatherine Heigl
-
March 1, 2008
5. Sienna MillerMiller stepped out in Thomas Wylde boots and a Burberry trench at LAX airport.
March 1, 20081 of 5
Christina Ricci
Ricci proved she knows how to spot a bargain by topping her look with a plaid jacket from Forever 21. The actress, who appeared on MTV’s TRL to promote her new movie Penelope, also wore AG jeans, Giuseppe Zanotti heels, a Van Cleef necklace, and a Givenchy Bag.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Sparkling Headbands Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Jacket:urbanoutfitters.comJeans:zappos.comShoes:jildorshoes.comBag:sigridolsen.com
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Sparkling Headbands Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Jacket:urbanoutfitters.comJeans:zappos.comShoes:jildorshoes.comBag:sigridolsen.com
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM