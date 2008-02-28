Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
February 28, 2008
1. Natalie PortmanPortman was a timeless beauty in a velvet Alberta Ferretti dress at an after-party hosted by the designer, on behalf of her new movie The Other Boleyn Girl. The actress wore rings and a metallic clutch with the gown.
February 28, 2008
February 28, 2008
3. Victoria BeckhamBeckham tucked a pair of jeans from her line into caramel-colored Louboutin boots.
February 28, 2008
February 28, 2008
