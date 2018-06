Portman was a timeless beauty in a velvet Alberta Ferretti dress at an after-party hosted by the designer, on behalf of her new movie The Other Boleyn Girl. The actress wore rings and a metallic clutch with the gown.TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Accented Lower Lashes Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress: shopbop.com Bag: ebags.com