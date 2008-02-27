Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
February 27, 2008
1. Heidi KlumKlum traded in her dramatic Academy Awards red-carpet gown for a disco diva metallic look at Elton John’s AIDS Foundation Oscar party in L.A. The Project Runway star shined in a Roberto Cavalli minidress with dazzling drop earrings, a cuff, and peep-toe pumps.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Long, Eye-Skimming Bangs Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:edressme.comShoes:net-a-porter.comBag:shopintuition.comEarrings:ardenb.com
Lucy Liu
Cate Blanchett
4. Rachel BilsonBilson paired patent Christian Louboutin heels with her tie-dye Zac Posen dress.
5. Ashlee SimpsonSimpson gave her Anne Demeulemeester vest and J Brand jeans a pop of color with Marc by Marc Jacobs heels.
