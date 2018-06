Klum traded in her dramatic Academy Awards red-carpet gown for a disco diva metallic look at Elton John’s AIDS Foundation Oscar party in L.A. The Project Runway star shined in a Roberto Cavalli minidress with dazzling drop earrings, a cuff, and peep-toe pumps.TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Long, Eye-Skimming Bangs Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress: edressme.com Shoes: net-a-porter.com Bag: shopintuition.com Earrings: ardenb.com