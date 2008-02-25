Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
February 25, 2008
1. Anne HathawayHathaway was ravishing in an asymmetrical rosette-trimmed gown from Marchesa. The presenter finished her look with a single accessory-a pair of 10-carat drop earrings from Harry Winston, worth over one million dollars.
2. Nicole KidmanThe expectant star added over a thousand carats worth of ice-designed by L'Wren Scott-to her simple satin gown.
3. Heidi KlumKlum added hot pink gems-from her own collection for Mouawad-to her couture gown.
4. Amy AdamsThe former nominee-and Best Song performer-added diamonds and a gold mesh bag from Fred Leighton to her green mermaid gown.
5. Jessica AlbaThe mom-to-be accessorized her empire-waist gown with diamonds and rubies from Cartier and a bag and shoes from Jimmy Choo.
