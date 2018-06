Hathaway was ravishing in an asymmetrical rosette-trimmed gown from Marchesa. The presenter finished her look with a single accessory-a pair of 10-carat drop earrings from Harry Winston, worth over one million dollars.TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Exotic Eyes Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress: nordstrom.com Earrings: saksfifthavenue.com