Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 23, 2008
1. Reese WitherspoonWitherspoon suited up for the premiere of her new movie, Penelope. The actress, who also produced the flick, wore a suit from Gucci with a violet top and purple patent heels.
-
February 23, 2008
2. Beyonce KnowlesKnowles added luxe accessories to her simple outfit, including Chanel earrings, a Louis Vuitton bag and studded Louboutin boots.
-
February 23, 2008
3. Leighton MeesterMeester looked sleek in a Dolce & Gabbana pencil skirt and a top from Vera Wang.
-
February 23, 2008
4. Anne HathawayHathaway tossed a sweater and jacket over her polka-dot Juliana Jabour dress; her accessories included a Chanel bag.
-
February 23, 2008
5. Rachel BilsonBilson shouldered two bags, including a studded number from Burberry.
Reese Witherspoon
