Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 22, 2008
1. RihannaAfter a triumphant night at the Grammys-and several appearances at New York Fashion Week-Rihanna jumped the pond to hit the Brit awards in London. For the event, the busy star donned a metallic minidress from Dolce & Gabbana.
-
February 22, 2008
2. Angie HarmonHarmon finished the look with Jimmy Choo shoes and onyx-and-diamond jewelry from David Yurman.
-
February 22, 2008
3. Natalie PortmanNatalie Portman
-
February 22, 2008
4. Christina RicciThe Penelope star accessorized with Tiffany gems, Givenchy shoes and a J. Crew clutch.
-
February 22, 2008
5. Hilary SwankSwank's gems were courtesy of Chopard.
Rihanna
