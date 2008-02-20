Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
February 20, 2008
1. Scarlett JohanssonAt the Berlinale Film Festival, Johansson looked flawlessly feminine in a raspberry Oscar de la Renta dress accessorized with Miu Miu pumps and Van Cleef & Arpels gems. The actress attended the premiere of The Other Boleyn Girl with costar-and pal-Natalie Portman.
2. Natalie PortmanNatalie Portman
3. Kate WinsletWinslet carried a sparkling clutch from Roger Vivier.
4. Charlize TheronCharlize Theron
5. Diane KrugerKruger accessorized with a clutch from Dior.
