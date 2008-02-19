Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
February 19, 2008
1. Rachel BilsonBilson brought her signature style to The Morning Show with Mike and Juliet, wearing simple but unique pieces like a Matthew Williamson collar and studded Louboutin boots. The former O.C. actress is currently starring in Jumper.
5. Victoria BeckhamBeckham was ever-Posh in a pencil skirt and Marc Jacobs top worn with a Chanel scarf, Hermes Birkin bag and Louboutin heels.
