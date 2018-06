Ferrera gave good goddess at the NAACP Image Awards in a trailing chiffon gown from Marchesa. She added sparkle with Swarovski crystal heels from Rene Caovilla and gems from Tito Pedrini.TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Sleek, Straight Hair Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress: davidsbridal.com Shoes: renecaovilla-usa.com