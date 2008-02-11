Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
February 11, 2008
Sienna Miller displayed her beautiful back in a Dior by John Galliano gown with built-in sparkle. The actress, who was nominated for the Orange Rising Star award at this year's BAFTA awards, finished her look with brown and white diamonds from Chopard.
February 11, 2008
Keira Knightley: Under her tiered gown, Knightley flaunted Roger Vivier heels.
February 11, 2008
Emily Blunt
February 11, 2008
Kate Hudson accessorized with emeralds and diamonds from Bulgari and a Roger Vivier clutch.
February 11, 2008
Jessica Biel finished her look with a major diamond cuff from Cartier.
