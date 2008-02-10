Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
February 10, 2008
1. Kate HudsonHudson stayed warm on her way to a New York City taping of the Late Show With David Letterman in a belted Valentino leather coat. Bangles and peep-toe Brian Atwood heels finished off her shimmering look.
2. Ali LarterLarter added Christian Louboutin pumps to the all-black outfit.
3. Diane KrugerDiane Kruger
4. Eva Longoria ParkerLongoria’s Hermes Birkin bag added a splash of color to her dark outfit.
5. Liv TylerTyler sported an all-black look that included a Stella McCartney jacket, Calvin Klein Collection dress, Marni bag and Christian Louboutin booties.
