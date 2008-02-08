Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
February 8, 2008
Drew Barrymore attended a Malawi benefit hosted by Madonna and Gucci, wearing a little black dress-with a big bold print. The actress gave the Gucci dress a New York spin with black tights and peep-toe pumps.
Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwen Stefani
Katie Holmes wore a red dress with gold Roger Vivier heels.
Jennifer Lopez
Drew Barrymore
