Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
February 7, 2008
1. Joy BryantBryant wore a peekaboo Matthew Williamson dress to the designer’s show during New York Fashion Week. The actress kept herself covered in a Thomas Wylde coat worn with shoes and a bag from Giuseppe Zanotti and a ring and earrings by David Yurman.
February 7, 2008
2. Amy AdamsAmy Adams
February 7, 2008
3. Chloe SevignySevigny added a black Lana Marks purse to her floral-print dress.
February 7, 2008
4. RihannaRihanna
February 7, 2008
5. Angie HarmonAngie Harmon
