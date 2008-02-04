Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
February 4, 2008
Molly Sims was red hot in a formfitting dress designed with-count 'em-94,000 red Swarovski crystals at The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show during New York fashion week. The actress accessorized with black pumps and a simple silver bracelet.
Molly Sims
