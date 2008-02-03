Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 3, 2008
1. Jessica AlbaAlba hid her baby bump in a flowy dress at the Los Angeles premiere of The Eye. The leading lady accentuated the look with subtle accessories including a satin clutch, drop earrings, a tennis bracelet, and, of course, her engagement ring.
-
February 3, 2008
2. RihannaThe singer added Dries van Noten boots to her little black and white dress.
-
February 3, 2008
3. Olivia WildeWilde wore a vintage Chanel cross necklace with the formfitting dress.
-
February 3, 2008
