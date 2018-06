Alba hid her baby bump in a flowy dress at the Los Angeles premiere of The Eye. The leading lady accentuated the look with subtle accessories including a satin clutch, drop earrings, a tennis bracelet, and, of course, her engagement ring TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Tight, Springy Curls Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress: revolveclothing.com Pants: coach.com Shoes: macys.com