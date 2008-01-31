Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 31, 2008
1. Ali LarterLarter kept it short and sweet in a Carolina Herrera dress when she hosted the unveiling of the Godiva Decadence Suite in New York. The actress, who is the celebrity face for the chocolatier's annual Valentine's Day contest this year, wore metallic strappy sandals with the embellished dress.
-
January 31, 2008
2. Jessica AlbaJessica Alba
-
January 31, 2008
3. Paris HiltonParis Hilton
-
January 31, 2008
4. Eva Longoria ParkerThe actress chose Verdura jewelry, Christian Louboutin heels and a Nancy Gonzalez bag to complement her ladylike dress.
-
January 31, 2008
5. Katherine HeiglHeigl wore a shimmery dress from DVF under a chic leather jacket.
January 31, 2008
