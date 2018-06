Longoria was a graceful leading lady while promoting her new film, Over Her Dead Body, in London. The actress added a dash of color to her formfitting pencil skirt and textured tights with a cobalt Kenneth Cole Reaction shirt.TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Raccoon Eyes Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Top: nordstrom.com Skirt: nyandcompany.com Belt: anntaylor.com Shoes: jcrew.com