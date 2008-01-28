Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 28, 2008
1. Eva LongoriaLongoria was a graceful leading lady while promoting her new film, Over Her Dead Body, in London. The actress added a dash of color to her formfitting pencil skirt and textured tights with a cobalt Kenneth Cole Reaction shirt.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Raccoon Eyes Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Top:nordstrom.comSkirt:nyandcompany.comBelt:anntaylor.comShoes:jcrew.com
-
January 28, 2008
2. Blake LivelyBlake Lively
-
January 28, 2008
3. Hayden PanettiereHayden Panettiere
-
January 28, 2008
4. Elisha CuthbertElisha Cuthbert
-
January 28, 2008
5. Julianne MooreJulianne Moore
January 28, 20081 of 5
Eva Longoria
Longoria was a graceful leading lady while promoting her new film, Over Her Dead Body, in London. The actress added a dash of color to her formfitting pencil skirt and textured tights with a cobalt Kenneth Cole Reaction shirt.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Raccoon Eyes Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Top:nordstrom.comSkirt:nyandcompany.comBelt:anntaylor.comShoes:jcrew.com
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Raccoon Eyes Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Top:nordstrom.comSkirt:nyandcompany.comBelt:anntaylor.comShoes:jcrew.com
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM