Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
January 27, 2008
1. Jennifer LopezLopez braved the chilly streets of New York in mile-high Fendi heels after her baby shower at the Gramercy Hotel. The mom-to-be made a glamorous exit from the star-studded affair in a pleated H&M coat and Lorraine Schwartz diamonds.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Pin-Up-Girl Hair
January 27, 2008
2. Charlize TheronTheron bundled up in a Thomas Wylde coat over a Yigal Azrouel dress and knee-high boots.
January 27, 2008
3. Rachel BilsonBilson matched her bright red hat with a bag of goodies from Christian Louboutin.
January 27, 2008
4. Gisele BundchenGisele Bundchen
January 27, 2008
5. Kate MossKate Moss
