Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 26, 2008
1. Charlize TheronIn Utah for the Sundance Film Festival, Theron bundled up in style. The actress wore a Thomas Wylde turtleneck and blazer with J Brand skinny jeans; she accessorized with Fendi shades and Van Cleef & Arpels earrings.
-
January 26, 2008
2. Mary-Kate OlsenMary-Kate Olsen
-
January 26, 2008
3. Sarah Jessica ParkerThe actress accessorized her outfit-all from her line Bitten-with Fiorentini + Baker boots, a Balenciaga bag and necklaces by Itay Malkin and Mikimoto.
-
January 26, 2008
4. Rachel BilsonBilson wore a leather jacket from French line, Ba&sh, over a striped shirt and skinny jeans; she accessorized with her Zac Posen bag.
-
January 26, 2008
5. Gwen StefaniGwen Stefani
January 26, 20081 of 5
Charlize Theron
