Kruger added spice to her elegant black dress with strappy shoes and a metallic sequined clutch. The actress wore the look to a Chanel haute couture fashion show in Paris.TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Smooth, Frizz-Free Hair Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress: kennethcole.com Shoes: endless.com Bag: shopintuition.com