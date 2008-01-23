Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 23, 2008
1. Sarah Michelle GellarGellar looked every inch the bombshell in a formfitting Herve Leger dress at the Late Show With David Letterman. The actress was in N.Y.C. to promote her new movie, The Air I Breathe.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Colorful Braids Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:intermixonline.comShoes:nordstrom.com
-
January 23, 2008
2. Diane KrugerDiane Kruger
-
January 23, 2008
3. Ellen PompeoEllen Pompeo
-
January 23, 2008
4. Mischa BartonBarton paired her single-sleeve dress with studded Louboutins.
-
January 23, 2008
5. Julianne MooreJulianne Moore
January 23, 20081 of 5
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Gellar looked every inch the bombshell in a formfitting Herve Leger dress at the Late Show With David Letterman. The actress was in N.Y.C. to promote her new movie, The Air I Breathe.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Colorful Braids Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:intermixonline.comShoes:nordstrom.com
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Colorful Braids Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:intermixonline.comShoes:nordstrom.com
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM