Gellar looked every inch the bombshell in a formfitting Herve Leger dress at the Late Show With David Letterman. The actress was in N.Y.C. to promote her new movie, The Air I Breathe.TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Colorful Braids Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress: intermixonline.com Shoes: nordstrom.com