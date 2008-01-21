Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
January 21, 2008
1. Jennifer MorrisonMorrison triumphed in tangerine for the Los Angeles premiere of Cloverfield. The blonde bombshell accentuated the gown’s hue with Coomi jewelry, heels and a detailed clutch.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Rich Coral Lips Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:bluefly.comClutch:ebags.com
January 21, 2008
2. Katherine HeiglHeigl stayed warm in an Alice + Olivia coat.
January 21, 2008
3. Lauren ConradLauren Conrad
January 21, 2008
4. Ashlee SimpsonSimpson wore a bright Topshop topper over a little black dress.
January 21, 2008
5. Katie HolmesKatie Holmes
