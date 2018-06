Holmes gave off an air of mystery in a Giambattista Valli trench coat over a Burberry Prorsum dress. The actress was leaving ABC's studios in N.Y.C. after an appearance on Good Morning America to promote her latest film, Mad Money.TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Platinum Highlights Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Coat: nordstrom.com Shoes: bluefly.com Sunglasses: anthropologie.com