Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 17, 2008
1. Kate WinsletWinslet wrapped herself up in a chic Dolce & Gabbana dress at the National Board of Review gala in New York. The actress added a touch of sparkle to the look with Bulgari jewelry.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Goddess Braids Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:nordstrom.comShoes:bluefly.comClutch:bebe.com
-
January 17, 2008
2. Jennifer GarnerJennifer Garner
-
January 17, 2008
3. Sarah Michelle GellarSarah Michelle Gellar
-
January 17, 2008
4. Ellen PageEllen Page
-
January 17, 2008
5. Catherine Zeta-JonesCatherine Zeta-Jones
January 17, 20081 of 5
Kate Winslet
Winslet wrapped herself up in a chic Dolce & Gabbana dress at the National Board of Review gala in New York. The actress added a touch of sparkle to the look with Bulgari jewelry.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Goddess Braids Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:nordstrom.comShoes:bluefly.comClutch:bebe.com
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Goddess Braids Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:nordstrom.comShoes:bluefly.comClutch:bebe.com
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM