Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 16, 2008
1. Katie HolmesHolmes braved the cold in New York in a Fay mini coat worn with mile-high pumps. The actress continued her recent Mad Money press tour with an appearance on the Late Show with David Letterman.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Defined Cheekbones Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Coat:nordstrom.comDress:barneys.comShoes:zappos.com
-
January 16, 2008
2. Rosario DawsonRosario Dawson
-
January 16, 2008
3. Ashley OlsenOlson wore her favorite Rick Owens leather jacket over a long black dress.
-
January 16, 2008
4. Courteney CoxCourteney Cox
-
January 16, 2008
5. Eva MendesMendes added sparkle with over $90,000 worth of diamonds from Cartier.
January 16, 20081 of 5
Katie Holmes
Holmes braved the cold in New York in a Fay mini coat worn with mile-high pumps. The actress continued her recent Mad Money press tour with an appearance on the Late Show with David Letterman.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Defined Cheekbones Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Coat:nordstrom.comDress:barneys.comShoes:zappos.com
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Defined Cheekbones Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Coat:nordstrom.comDress:barneys.comShoes:zappos.com
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM