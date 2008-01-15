Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
January 15, 2008
1. Rachel BilsonBilson embodied elegance at the Art of Elysium gala in Los Angeles in a bias-cut satin gown. The actress accessorized with diamond and pearl earrings from Cartier.
January 15, 2008
2. Angie HarmonHarmon wore Jimmy Choo peep-toes with her Malandrino bustier and skirt.
January 15, 2008
3. Joy BryantBryant accessorized with an Orchid ring and earrings from Cartier.
January 15, 2008
4. Kate WalshWalsh sparkled in diamonds from Cartier.
January 15, 2008
5. Ali LarterLarter wore diamond and pearl drop earrings from Cartier.
