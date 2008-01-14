Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
January 14, 2008
1. Jessica AlbaThe new mom-to-be showed off a ladylike look at the Glamour Magazine V-Day luncheon in L.A. Alba wore a print Dior by John Galliano dress, accessorizing with drop earrings, peep-toes, a small clutch and an all-over glow.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Glowing Smoky Eyes Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:neimanmarcus.comShoes:piperlime.comClutch:calypso-celle.com
2. Katie HolmesKatie Holmes
3. Ali LarterAli Larter
4. Angie HarmonAngie Harmon
5. Leighton MeesterMeester wore Marc Jacobs pumps with her star-patterned dress.
