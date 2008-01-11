Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 11, 2008
1. Katie HolmesHolmes was ready for her close up at the Westwood, California premiere of her new movie Mad Money. The leading lady dazzled in a cocktail dress and stingray heels, both from Giorgio Armani, worn with a Roger Vivier clutch.
-
January 11, 2008
2. Queen LatifahThe actress added major sparkle with Chopard gems.
-
January 11, 2008
3. Sophia BushBush stood tall in platform Louboutins.
-
January 11, 2008
4. Hilary DuffHilary Duff
-
January 11, 2008
5. Lucy LiuThe actress wore Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, bright Christian Lacroix heels and a vintage belt with the dress.
January 11, 20081 of 5
Holmes was ready for her close up at the Westwood, California premiere of her new movie Mad Money. The leading lady dazzled in a cocktail dress and stingray heels, both from Giorgio Armani, worn with a Roger Vivier clutch.
