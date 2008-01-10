Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
January 10, 2008
1. Lucy LiuLiu was eye-catching in a bold Alexander McQueen dress while making an appearance on Late Night With David Letterman. The Cashmere Mafia star promoted the new show in style accessorizing with leather gloves, drop earrings, and a patent-leather belt.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Headscarves Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:intermixonline.comShoes:endless.comGloves:barneys.com
2. Ellen PageThe Juno star wore Prada pumps and carried a Lambertson Truex bag.
3. Maria MenounosMaria Menounos
4. Emily DeschanelThe actress's Swarovski drop earrings added the perfect amount of sparkle to her rich black dress and Stella McCartney pumps.
5. Hayden PanettiereHayden Panettiere
