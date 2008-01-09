Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
January 9, 2008
1. Katie HolmesThe ever-stylish Holmes channeled her inner goddess at the Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica. The actress needed little other than peep-toe Louboutins to complement the sequined dress.
Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:couturecandy.comShoes:net-a-porter.com
January 9, 2008
2. Katherine HeiglThe 27 Dresses actress sparkled in a Bill Blass number accessorized with Ryan Ryan jewelry and Jimmy Choo heels.
January 9, 2008
3. Kyra SedgwickKyra Sedgwick
January 9, 2008
4. Ellen PompeoThe Grey's Anatomy star stepped out in a Lanvin trench and YSL pumps.
January 9, 2008
5. Angelina JolieJolie wore Louboutins with her classic trench.
Katie Holmes
