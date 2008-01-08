Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
January 8, 2008
1. Halle BerryMother-to-be Berry showed off some sexy maternity style at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards in California. The actress wore Cartier diamonds and a metallic Rickard Shah clutch with her little black dress.
January 8, 2008
2. Drew BarrymoreDrew Barrymore
January 8, 2008
3. Brittany SnowSnow wore Sergio Rossi earrings and a Neil Lane ring with the beaded dress.
January 8, 2008
4. Amy AdamsAdams finished her look with metallic Jimmy Choo heels.
January 8, 2008
5. Ellen PageEllen Page
