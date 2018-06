Kidman was a kaleidoscope of color while dining with husband Keith Urban in Sydney. The actress wore a Prada dress with peep-toe flats and a cobalt-blue hair accessory.TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Purple-Rimmed Eyes Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress: nordstrom.com Shoes: endless.com Clutch: neimanmarcus.com