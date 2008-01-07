Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 7, 2008
1. Nicole KidmanKidman was a kaleidoscope of color while dining with husband Keith Urban in Sydney. The actress wore a Prada dress with peep-toe flats and a cobalt-blue hair accessory.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Purple-Rimmed Eyes Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:nordstrom.comShoes:endless.comClutch:neimanmarcus.com
-
January 7, 2008
2. Nicky HiltonHilton wore Thomas Wylde boots and carried a Valentino bag.
-
January 7, 2008
3. Gwen StefaniStefani wore shoes and a bag from her L.A.M.B. line.
-
January 7, 2008
4. FergieFergie
-
January 7, 2008
5. Sienna MillerSienna Miller
January 7, 20081 of 5
Nicole Kidman
Kidman was a kaleidoscope of color while dining with husband Keith Urban in Sydney. The actress wore a Prada dress with peep-toe flats and a cobalt-blue hair accessory.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Purple-Rimmed Eyes Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:nordstrom.comShoes:endless.comClutch:neimanmarcus.com
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Purple-Rimmed Eyes Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:nordstrom.comShoes:endless.comClutch:neimanmarcus.com
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM