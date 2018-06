Heigl was the epitome of cool while shopping in L.A. in a Dear Pruitt sweater dress worn with tights, tall boots and shades. The new bride brightened the look with a winter-white peacoat and Juicy Couture bag.TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Static-Free Hair Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Jacket: revolveclothing.com Dress: bebe.com Boots: couturecandy.com Bag: eluxury.com