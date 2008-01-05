Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 5, 2008
1. Katie HolmesWhile shopping in Hollywood, Holmes displayed her usual elegance in a turtleneck and an RM tulip skirt. Our cover girl added a pop of color to her navy and white look with heels and an oversized Hermes Birkin in bright red.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Static-Free Hair Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Turtleneck:forever21.comSkirt:net-a-porter.comShoes:bluefly.comBag:forzieri.com
-
January 5, 2008
2. Kate HudsonHudson kept warm in a faux fur jacket from Juicy Couture.
-
January 5, 2008
3. Kate BeckinsaleKate Beckinsale
-
January 5, 2008
4. Selma BlairSelma Blair
-
January 5, 2008
5. Jessica SimpsonJessica Simpson
January 5, 20081 of 5
Katie Holmes
While shopping in Hollywood, Holmes displayed her usual elegance in a turtleneck and an RM tulip skirt. Our cover girl added a pop of color to her navy and white look with heels and an oversized Hermes Birkin in bright red.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Static-Free Hair Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Turtleneck:forever21.comSkirt:net-a-porter.comShoes:bluefly.comBag:forzieri.com
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Static-Free Hair Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Turtleneck:forever21.comSkirt:net-a-porter.comShoes:bluefly.comBag:forzieri.com
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM