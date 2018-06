Knowles let her hair down in Las Vegas in a sparkling lace cocktail dress accessorized with a fur stole. The songbird attended the opening of Jay-Z's latest 40/40 Club at the Palazzo Hotel.TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Glowing Skin Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress: edressme.com Shoes: nordstrom.com Stole: fabulousfurs.com