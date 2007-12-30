Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 30, 2007
1. Kate BosworthThe must-have for a tropical vacation? A bikini of course! This year, stylish stars showed off their bods in two-piece suits. Kate Bosworth heated up the sands of Hawaii in a halter suit from Gap with buckle detail.
BEST OF LOOK OF THE DAY: See this year's best casual and red-carpet looks.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Flattering Red Lips Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Bikini:net-a-porter.comNecklace:personalizationmall.com
-
December 30, 2007
2. Jessica BielJessica Biel
-
December 30, 2007
3. Jennifer AnistonJennifer Aniston
-
December 30, 2007
4. Sienna MillerSienna Miller
-
December 30, 2007
5. Cameron DiazCameron Diaz
December 30, 20071 of 5
Kate Bosworth
The must-have for a tropical vacation? A bikini of course! This year, stylish stars showed off their bods in two-piece suits. Kate Bosworth heated up the sands of Hawaii in a halter suit from Gap with buckle detail.
BEST OF LOOK OF THE DAY: See this year's best casual and red-carpet looks.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Flattering Red Lips Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Bikini:net-a-porter.comNecklace:personalizationmall.com
BEST OF LOOK OF THE DAY: See this year's best casual and red-carpet looks.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Flattering Red Lips Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Bikini:net-a-porter.comNecklace:personalizationmall.com
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM