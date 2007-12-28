Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 28, 2007
1. Gwen StefaniCelebs weren't afraid to go graphic this year in black and white stripes. In Vegas, Gwen Stefani walked the red carpet in a single-shoulder custom L.A.M.B. dress. What's your favorite striped look of the year?
BEST OF LOOK OF THE DAY: See this year's best casual and red-carpet looks.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Flattering Red Lips Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:urbanoutfitters.comShoes:shopbop.com
-
December 28, 2007
2. Sienna MillerSienna Miller
-
December 28, 2007
3. Jennifer LopezLopez wore thigh-high Louboutin boots with her striped minidress.
-
December 28, 2007
4. Camilla BelleCamilla Belle
-
December 28, 2007
5. Thandie NewtonThandie Newton
December 28, 20071 of 5
Gwen Stefani
Celebs weren't afraid to go graphic this year in black and white stripes. In Vegas, Gwen Stefani walked the red carpet in a single-shoulder custom L.A.M.B. dress. What's your favorite striped look of the year?
BEST OF LOOK OF THE DAY: See this year's best casual and red-carpet looks.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Flattering Red Lips Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:urbanoutfitters.comShoes:shopbop.com
BEST OF LOOK OF THE DAY: See this year's best casual and red-carpet looks.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Flattering Red Lips Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:urbanoutfitters.comShoes:shopbop.com
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM