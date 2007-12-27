Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
December 27, 2007
1. Ali LarterIn 2007, stars loved showing off their gams in short shorts that worked for day or night. For an NBC lineup party, Ali Larter combined a Gap shirt with Prada shorts for a polished summer look. Vote for your favorite short shorts look of the year!
December 27, 2007
2. Cameron DiazDiaz was an all-American beauty in Mason shorts, a Sparkle tank and a Hysteric Glamour jean jacket at the Live Earth concert in New York. The actress gave her classic summer look a little edge with studded Marc Jacobs wedges.
December 27, 2007
3. Rachel BilsonRachel Bilson
December 27, 2007
4. RihannaRihanna
December 27, 2007
5. Nicole RichieShe paired an Alexander McQueen-designed McQ jumpsuit with shoes from Christian Louboutin and a Balenciaga bag.
