This year, stars paired tuxedo-style jackets with everything from jeans to cocktail dresses. Ashley Olsen made the scene in an oversized topper from her fashion line paired with Wolford leggings and mile-high heels.BEST OF LOOK OF THE DAY: See this year's best casual and red-carpet looks.TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Undereye Highlighter Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Jacket: bebe.com Leggings: bergdorfgoodman.com Shoes: zappos.com