Look of the Day
December 24, 2007
1. Ashley OlsenThis year, stars paired tuxedo-style jackets with everything from jeans to cocktail dresses. Ashley Olsen made the scene in an oversized topper from her fashion line paired with Wolford leggings and mile-high heels.
BEST OF LOOK OF THE DAY: See this year's best casual and red-carpet looks.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Undereye Highlighter Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Jacket:bebe.comLeggings:bergdorfgoodman.comShoes:zappos.com
2. Gwyneth PaltrowGwyneth Paltrow
3. Angelina JolieAngelina Jolie
4. Charlize TheronCharlize Theron
5. Hilary SwankHilary Swank
