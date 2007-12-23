Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
December 23, 2007
1. Cameron DiazWhether wide or thin, black belts on feminine ivory dresses were one of the most elegant fashion statements of 2007. We loved the tuxedo shirt-inspired Marchesa minidress worn by Cameron Diaz. Which look is your favorite?
December 23, 2007
The actress added a pop of color to her Brian Reyes dress and Miu Miu shoes with a yellow J.Crew clutch.
December 23, 2007
Nicole Kidman
December 23, 2007
Michelle Pfeiffer
December 23, 2007
Renée Zellweger
